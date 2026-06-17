Pelosi: ‘Obama’s Nuclear Agreement with Iran Was a Masterpiece of Diplomacy’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Barack Obama’s “nuclear agreement with Iran was a masterpiece of diplomacy.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “Just today at a press conference, he name-dropped President Obama in a press conference, which was a completely crazy press conference where he barely understood what was in the Iran nuclear deal to begin with. Why do you think I’ve been thinking about this? Why do you think President Trump is so obsessed with Barack Obama?

Pelosi said, “Well, I think it relates to his own failures. You have to understand. Well, you do understand, but the public should understand that Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran was a masterpiece of diplomacy. Remember that we brought in all of the countries, the EU and all G20 countries all over the world, including Russia and China. So to have this virtuoso performance of having an agreement on nuclear to do so in a way that withstood the the scrutiny the review of it all by so many people and they have and then it was a success. We were very proud.”

She added, “For this president to have torn it up and now coming back was even what the Republicans said is a failure. It’s a failure if we’re getting $300 billion for reconstruction to lift the sanctions on the sale of oil, but to so many things that, again, unfreeze the money and banks that they have wanted to have unfrozen. Just a ridiculous giveaway and not addressing the one complaint that people had about the Obama, nuclear agreement with Iran was that it didn’t address the ballistic missiles, and neither does this.”

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