Dem Rep. Goldman: Iran Didn’t Follow ‘Very Strict’ JCPOA Terms

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that Iran’s regime “openly violated the JCPOA and did not abide by the very strict terms” of the deal.

Goldman said, “This just seems like complete buffoonery that we’re talking about a gentleman’s agreement or the words don’t matter. Remember, this is a regime that openly violated the JCPOA and did not abide by the very strict terms, and there was the IAEA going in –.”

Host Anderson Cooper then cut in to say, “There was actual verification going on.”

Goldman responded, “Yes.”

Cooper then said, “There were people on the ground in Iran, which is not the case, currently.”

Goldman responded, “Right.” Adding, “If anybody surrendered, it’s Donald Trump, but he brought it on himself.”

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