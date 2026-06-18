Dem Rep. Goldman: Soleimani Strike Was Distraction from Impeachment

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) argued that the war in Iran was to distract from the Epstein files and the strike on Qasem Soleimani “was right in between the House impeachment and the Senate impeachment trial.”

Goldman said, “Well, remember what was going on when Donald Trump decided to throw — rush us into whatever you call what happened in Iran, the Epstein files were top of mind for everyone, and it was circling around him, because we were — in Congress were going through all of the files. We were finding things in there that shouldn’t have been redacted that were redacted.”

Host Anderson Cooper then cut in to clarify, “You think that was the motivation for him getting — doing this?”

Goldman answered, “Yeah. Remember when he killed Soleimani in very early 2020, it was right in between the House impeachment and the Senate impeachment trial. Donald Trump is all about distraction.”

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