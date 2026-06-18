Rick Scott: No Ballistic Missiles, Terror Funding, Reimbursing U.S. Are Iran Red Lines for Me

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that with Iran, “we have to have our red lines. And mine are no nuclear weapons, no ballistic missiles, no money to proxies, and we’ve got to be reimbursed for our costs.”

Scott said, “They’ve got this constant trying to kill and killing Americans. … They cannot have ballistic missiles, because they’ll use those ballistic missiles to kill Americans. They’ve got to stop giving money to these proxies…I think they have plenty of money. They need to pay us for what we had to do.”

Scott added that he’s “optimistic. But it’s trust but verify that the right things are going to happen here.”

He further stated, “I’m not going to accept Iran having ballistic missiles. If they pose a threat to the United States, they pose a threat to our facilities, critically important bases, U.S. troops stationed in Germany and Poland, so they cannot have ballistic missiles. There’s no ifs ands or buts about that. They cannot be continuing to support proxies against Americans and Israelis. … I don’t see how a dime of American money will ever go to Iran. And any monies we do have, the first thing we ought to do, we ought to offset all of our costs of this war.”

Scott added, “I’m optimistic. Look, I’m very appreciative of what the president’s trying to do. I don’t think it’s easy what he’s trying to do, and I think he’s trying to make sure that the whole Middle East changes. He’s done so many good things. So, I appreciate what he’s trying to do. But we also — we have to have our red lines. And mine are no nuclear weapons, no ballistic missiles, no money to proxies, and we’ve got to be reimbursed for our costs.”

Host Guy Benson then asked, “And if that series of red lines for you are not met, you would be opposed to whatever this would be? Am I hearing that correctly?”

Scott answered, “I want to see in the end what it is, but I can’t imagine that I’m going to be supportive of it.” Scott further expressed his optimism that things will end up where they need to be.

Scott further stated that if Iran changes its attitude, that changes matters, and “a lot” of what will happen to Iran hinges on that.

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