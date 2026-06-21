Booker: Supreme Court Needs ‘Massive Reforms,’ Including Term Limits

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), apparently upset by decisions he disagreed with, said the Supreme Court needed massive reforms, including 18-year term limits.

Booker said, “So here’s what I believe. We in America now have normalized a level of corruption in all three branches of our government that cannot stand. It is a cancer that is corroding our body politic. All three branches of government need massive reforms. The Supreme Court, if municipal court people in New Jersey did what Supreme Court members do are doing now, they would be let out in handcuffs. So my plan is very simple. Two things. One is to stop Supreme Court members from accepting unlimited gifts from billionaires who have a material interest in matters before the court. And number two, put term limits on Supreme Court members to 18 years. So we normalize a system that is actually fair, that says every time we elect a president, they get two people on the Supreme Court. We stop people hanging on well past their prime, and make sure that we have a court that operates with the kind of integrity and fairness that America deserves, and should be a fundamental expectation from every citizen.”

He added, “I think the plan that I have is would actually solve the problems that people want to expand the court or trying to achieve, give term limits of 18 years and put ethics laws on them. You would see quick changes to our court. Many of whom we’ve been on for more than 18 years. And you would actually have a court that serves the people and not the interests of the extraordinary billionaires, or showering members of those courts with everything from RVs to tuitions to gifts.”

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