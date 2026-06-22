Booker: Trump Will Not Have a Deal with Iran After 60 Days

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) predicted 60 days will pass and the Trump administration will not have a final deal with Iran.

Booker said, “By his own definition, Donald Trump is an embarrassment. He has capitulated not to the gains of of what the Obama deal did. He has capitulated by getting really giving Iran everything that they wanted. Again, look at this deal by his own critique. It is a deal that gives them hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars. And then we don’t even get the things that the Obama deal, the JCPoA, got and secured, like getting nuclear fissile material out of the country, snap inspections and more.”

He added, “He said help is on its way to the Iranian people. That was a lie. He said we’re going to end their nuclear program, we see thus far that was a lie. So he has repeatedly told us what he was going to do, including getting that unconditional surrender. Now we realize that the person surrendering unconditionally is not the Iran Iranians. It is Donald Trump himself surrendering all of our leverage and giving them hundreds of billions of dollars. And we’re left with nothing. No specifics, no deal, no inspections, nothing. And let me make a prediction that I am very confident 60 days are going to pass by and they will not have any kind of deal. And he’ll be saying, oh, we’re just extending it, kicking it down the curb. Just like he has done with every other kind of deal that he has not been able to accomplish.”

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