Durbin: ‘The Republican Party Is Split Into Pieces’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) claimed the Republican Party was currently “split into pieces.”

On the “All the Smoke” podcast, former President Barack Obama said, “You got to ask him what it is, the obsession. Obviously, you know, I have a room in his head. The idea that I’d be worrying about what came before, somebody who came before. And me trying to measure, you know, like, what’s he done today? Constantly worrying about that is a strange thing to me. It shows me somebody who’s not focused on the American people and the job they’re supposed to do.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Your thoughts on his response to Trump’s alleged Obama obsession and, of course, celebrating that library.”

Durbin said, “Let me just tell you something. I went to that library a couple of weeks ago, and I had a feeling I haven’t had for month after month put up with this president and what we’ve gone through. I remember the president we respected a president who had no scandals in his administration of any measure, a president who really led this country, even though he was controversial to some. And now, look what we have. Even the Republican Party is split into pieces and meets behind closed doors. The Barack Obama era was a great era for America. And I think people, if they visit this presidential center, will understand the feelings I just expressed.”

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