Coons: Republicans Should Know Better than to Confirm Blanche as AG

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said his Republican colleagues should know better than to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general.

Coons said, “I frankly think that my colleagues, John Cornyn and Bill Cassidy, know better and should have known better than to be willing to vote to confirm him. President Trump ran on an election of grievance and a commitment to impose costs on his political enemies and he’s carrying that out. Ever since Watergate, we’ve had a bipartisan commitment to an independent Department of Justice, to attorneys general who don’t just do the president’s bidding, but who protect the American people, serve justice, and protect the Constitution. That’s not what Todd Blanche has done.”

He added, “As acting attorney general, he badly fumbled and mishandled the rollout of the Epstein files. He mishandled it in a way that hurt Epstein’s victims and helped Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker who was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s top accomplices. He advanced the anti-weaponization fund. This $1.8 billion slush fund. That’s a terrible idea. And frankly, that my colleagues and friends, John Cornyn and Bill Cassidy, except this paper thin excuse of a signed deal by Todd Blanche does, doesn’t pass the smell test because, frankly, President Trump is the one who continues to berate and push for that weaponization fund. I have no confidence that Todd Blanche won’t just turn around and give it to him once confirmed.”

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