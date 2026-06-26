Jim Jordan: Democrat Trump Impeachment Lawyer Dan Goldman Not ‘Good Enough for the Radical Left’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to Tuesday’s Democrat congressional primary election results in New York, which resulted in three self-proclaimed Democrat socialists backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani winning their races.

“I’ve always believed that the crackup was going to eventually hit the Democrat Party,” guest host Charlie Hurt said. “They had a guy like Barack Obama who managed to keep them together for a long time. But I think that the crackup has finally hit the Democrat Party. And I don’t know what in the world they’re going to do about it.”

Jordan replied, “Well, no. And it’s sad. I said this earlier today that, you know, the once great party of FDR and JFK is now anti-Israel, antisemitic, and pro-communist, pro-socialism. And that is — that is frightening. Here’s how bad it is, Charlie — Dan Goldman, the impeachment lawyer that Adam Schiff brought in when he went after President Trump six and a half years ago, he wasn’t good enough for the radical left. I mean, that — I spent four months in the — in the bunker — in the basement of the Capitol, myself and our chief counsel with Adam Schiff and Dan Goldman doing depositions, doing hearings because they wanted to do it in the secret confines of the Intelligence Committee.”

“And even Dan Goldman’s not good enough for him. That is how radical it’s become. And a lot of people are talking about how this could benefit our party. I look at it in a broader way and you said this earlier. I think this is bad for the country that again, a great political party is now socialist, radical, antisemitic, anti-Israel. That is not good and we need to make sure frankly that in our party, none of that anti-Semitism anti-Israel stuff creeps into our party. I think that’s really, really important.”

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