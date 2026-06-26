Maher: Vance Went on My Show, Dems Like AOC, Mamdani, Harris Won’t

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he’s glad Vice President JD Vance was willing to talk to him and “It’s the people I vote for, they’re the ones who won’t talk to me.” Maher specifically cited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), and then-Vice President Kamala Harris as people who won’t or wouldn’t come on his show.

Maher said, “I’m just glad you’re talking to me. I say it every time, when the Republicans come here, they take their beating like a man. It’s the people I vote for, they’re the ones who won’t talk to me. That’s odd, isn’t it?”

Vance then asked, “This new woman who was elected in New York, do you think she’ll come on the show?”

Maher responded, “No. I can’t get AOC. I can’t get Mamdani. I can’t — couldn’t get Kamala Harris. It took me eight years to get Obama.”

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