Moulton on Chevalier: ‘A Lot of Democrats’ Want to Not Just Abolish, But Prosecute ICE

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) responded to criticisms of Democratic U.S. House nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier from other Democrats and a question on whether the party’s tent is big enough for her by saying that there is alignment among Democrats “that we stop ICE from terrorizing our cities.” And “I’ve said ICE not only needs to be abolished, they need to be prosecuted. I think there [are] a lot of Democrats who would agree on that.”

Guest host Victor Blackwell asked, “What’s your thought on what you heard there from James Carville that these are not Democrats? Is the tent big enough for Darializa Avila Chevalier?”

Moulton answered, “Look, we’ve got to have a big tent if we want a majority. And the reality is that, while the media and a lot of talking heads like to try to point out all the differences here, there are a lot of things that we’re united on, like let’s make sure that we stop ICE from terrorizing our cities. I’ve said ICE not only needs to be abolished, they need to be prosecuted. I think there [are] a lot of Democrats who would agree on that.”

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