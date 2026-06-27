Maher: ‘My Vote Is in Play’ if Dems Go to DSA Direction of Antisemitism, No Prisons, Anti-Capitalism

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that if the Democratic Party is moving towards the direction of Democratic Socialists and “this obsession with Israel, with the Jew-hating, with they don’t believe in capitalism, no prisons, if this is where they’re going, my vote is in play.” He added that his vote’s always been up for grabs and his “dealbreaker” with the GOP is “under Trump, you guys have two outcomes that an election can be: Either we win or they cheated.”

Maher said, “I’ll tell you something that I don’t think I’ve ever said, but with this [happening] this week, with the thing that I’m sure you want to talk about, we’re going to talk about it on the panel, with the Democratic Socialists…if this is where the Democratic Party is going, where this Democratic Socialist, this obsession with Israel, with the Jew-hating, with they don’t believe in capitalism, no prisons, if this is where they’re going, my vote is in play.”

He added, “And it actually always has been, I just — every year, I don’t make my decision by who has an R or a D, I actually always came to the conclusion that the Democrat was probably better and voted for them.”

Maher then stated that, in 2028, the Republican nominee will either be Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and his “dealbreaker for [the Republican] side, [is] under Trump, you guys have two outcomes that an election can be: Either we win or they cheated. That shit has to stop. … Can you tell me you will do that, will you bring us back to the middle, at least on that, where we concede elections, where it’s not either one of those two options?”

Vance responded that his “biggest” criticism of the 2020 election was tech censorship and manipulation, and “the sense in which I think the election in 2020 was rigged, I’m sorry, is that you had technology companies that were putting their thumb on the scale in a way that completely obliterated the real, open exchange of ideas”, a response Maher didn’t appear swayed by.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett