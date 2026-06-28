DeWine: Deporting Haitians ‘Is Not in the United States’ Interest’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) said the Trump administration’s plan to deport Haitians was not in the United States’ interests.

DeWine said, “It is not in the United States’ interest, certainly not in Ohio’s interest, to have people who are working every single day, who are supporting a family, who are buying houses, fixing up old houses, starting businesses, and then put deep roots in this country and really are contributing and yank them out. I mean, look at what the mayor of Springfield says — the mayor says that is a huge, huge mistake. They’re contributing to Robert Rue as they’re contributing greatly. It’s a mistake to do that. I would cite also the two Ohio congressman, who have probably the most Haitians, Republicans who have the most Haitians in their district voted in favor of the extension, of TPS. So what I would hope that the Trump administration would do is reconsider this.

He added, “Look at how it’s going to impact states like Ohio. The Haitians are working primarily in manufacturing, also working in the food area. But if you look at where they’re working across the country, probably the most important area they’re working in is in health care. It’s Haitians who many times are taking care of your mom or your dad, who has Alzheimer’s, taking care of family members who might be in a nursing home and to say we’re going to pull all those out. It’s just not in our own self-interest.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN