JB Pritzker: As President I Would Absolutely Reverse Trump’s Changes to D.C.

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said if he were president, he would remove the changes President Donald Trump has made in Washington, D.C.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “It’s widely speculated that you’re going to run for president in 2028. Obviously, I don’t expect you to announce that tonight, but I do have a question if you were to to run and to win. The president has made a lot of changes to the White House and to Washington. Would you reverse those changes? Would you take back what Trump has done to the Oval Office, to the East Room, the arch that he’s building in Washington?”

Pritzker said, “Absolutely. It’s disgraceful what he has done, literally tearing down tradition of Washington D.C., of the White House, you know, the arch that he’s building, all of those things. The reality is that we need to restore not only the traditions of Washington, but most importantly, the values that belong in the Oval Office itself. And I think that’s why we need a new president, whoever that is. We’re going to need somebody who actually carries with them honesty, integrity, and importantly, kindness and empathy into the job.”

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