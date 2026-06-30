JB Pritzker: Trump’s Birthright Citizenship EO Was ‘Based in Racism’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14160, which sought to end birthright citizenship and was struck down by the Supreme Court, was “based in racism.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “When President Trump signed his executive order on birthright citizenship as he was trying to end it, that was 18 months ago and you said then that you would not follow what you said was an unconstitutional executive order. What did you make of the Supreme Court’s ruling today?”

Pritzker said, “Well, surprisingly, they made the right ruling. Although when you look at the plain language in the Constitution, in the 14th Amendment, it’s a kind of a wonder that the thing had to even be adjudicated because it says in plain language that birthright is you know, the law of the land. So we’ve seen a lot of this from Donald Trump, as you know, issuing, you know, executive orders or making pronouncements that he thinks he can change the law on his own and do things that are illegal because he just says them. And so this is just another example. Over 18 months, how many times has he been overturned? Not enough, but a whole lot because he just doesn’t follow the Constitution or the law.”

He added, “So many of the positions that they’re taking are positions that are really based on racism. And I believe that this was one of them. They believed that they could accomplish something through an executive order, through now, a legislation that will diminish the population of people that they don’t believe would be part of their party or should be in this country.”

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