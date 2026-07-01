Padilla: There’s Continued Immigration ‘Cruelty’ of ‘Detention and Arrest of Nonviolent Criminals’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline: White House,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said that the continued “detention and arrest of nonviolent criminals” is an example of how the “cruelty” of the Trump administration’s immigration policy continues.

Padilla said, “I’ll tell you this, Nicolle: The cruelty continues, the cruelty is just less visible than it was a year ago or even six months ago. The detention and arrest of nonviolent criminals, right? Because for as much…talk there is about the worst of the worst and the dangerous violent criminals, the majority of people being detained, even deported without due process, are not that.”

He continued, “But what hasn’t been seen, not on cable news every night, and not on social media feeds, [are] the conditions in detention facilities, so horrible, the lack of access to clean water, food that’s rotten or has maggots in it, lack of medical attention, even for folks in critical conditions.”

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