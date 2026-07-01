Dem Rep Garcia: ‘Trump Is Committing an Impeachable Offense Every Single Week’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was committing an impeachable offense every week.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “You, of course, are in line to potentially chair the oversight committee should your party retake the House in the fall. What would you focus in on around the president’s, crypto ventures, or is there anything there that concerns you that you think Congress needs to look a?”

Garcia said, “I mean, it’s the biggest grift of all time, and this has got to be one of the most corrupt things, that any government official, certainly an American president has ever done. And the amount that we have to investigate on the accountability front, on the corruption front is a very long list.”

He added, “Oversight Democrats will absolutely be investigating this. It will be at the center of our work in the next Congress.”

Hunt said, “So just to be clear, I mean, do you think he did something illegal or did he just do something that looks bad?”

Garcia said, “Absolutely it is illegal. I mean, look, we have the Emoluments Clause for a reason. I mean, presidents cannot be enriching themselves off of their office. Donald Trump has turned the white House into his own ATM. Whether it’s having political events or, well, has been selling access to the White House, whether it’s been creating this essentially crypto scheme where all sorts of folks and dump money in.”

He added, “The reality is that Donald Trump is committing an impeachable offense every single week.

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