Donny Deutsch: ‘Democrats Have Gone off the Rails’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Money, Power, Politics,” panelist Donny Deutsch said, “Democrats have gone off the rails” with anti-American socialism.

Host Stephanie Ruhle said, “Even though voters are unhappy with Trump, they’re still leaning Republican. Do you think that if the economy doesn’t improve by November, it can change? Do Democrats need to figure out their messaging on the economy? Because for whatever reason, Republicans still seem to have this stronghold that ‘We’re good for business.'”

Deutsch said, “Well, Democrats have gone off the rails. They’re not even focused — what matters to people is affordability, and Democrats right now are focused on two things: They’re focused on Anti-Semitism and Socialism.”

Ruhle said, “Not all Democrats.”

Deutsch said, “Not all, but that’s where the energy in the party is. When you look at the two candidates that got elected in the last week, one of them talks about that firebombing in Colorado was not Anti-Semitic. I mean, would not acknowledge that when there was a firebombing of people holding a vigil for hostages by Hamas. Another candidate in New York, who has been well-documented, was at an October 8 rally, a pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian rally.”

He added, “This is ridiculous. And they’re both running on anti-American, socialistic, let’s blow up — let’s abolish ICE, let’s abolish prisons, let’s abolish everything, let’s abolish the police. It’s insane. And the Republicans are going to tar them with this. This is the problem. Even though they are a small sector of the party, right now every Republican strategist is salivating over what these people have said in the past, and they’re going to wallpaper with it, and the Democrats are going down a bad path. They’re electing these Democratic Socialists. It’s a disaster, no matter what you think of it, wherever your politics are, it’s bad strategy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN