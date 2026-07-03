El-Sayed: ‘Not Going to Play This Gotcha Game About’ if Israel ‘Has a Right to Exist’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Democratic Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed responded to questions on if Israel has a right to exist by saying that “The question is whether or not we want a politics where our money is sent over to Israel to do genocide and apartheid instead of investing in our own kids” and he’s “not going to play this gotcha game about whether or not it has a right to exist.” But “if you want to ask me about a Palestinian right to exist, you want to ask me about what I want to do for kids in Michigan, I’m happy to answer that question.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Obviously, AIPAC is a big part of this conversation because Israel has become a very central topic, especially inside the Democratic Party, but nationally as well. Do you believe Israel has a right to exist?”

El-Sayed answered, “So, Kasie, AIPAC’s become a big issue in this election because AIPAC’s already spent $30 million in this election. They’re by far the biggest spender in the race. Now, the question about a right to exist, it’s interesting, because nobody’s ever asked me whether or not I believe Palestine has a right to exist. Every single president who’s served has said that they believe in a two-state solution. Israel exists. The question is whether or not we want a politics where our money is sent over to Israel to do genocide and apartheid instead of investing in our own kids.”

Hunt followed up, “You say it exists, but does it have a right to?”

El-Sayed responded, “No, I didn’t say that. I just said the question of Israel’s existence is not a question. I’m not going to play this gotcha game about whether or not it has a right to exist. The question, ultimately, is about whether or not we want a politics that dignifies equal rights –.”

Hunt then cut in to ask, “You’re not going to play the gotcha game, but you’re not going to say you think Israel has a right to exist?”

El-Sayed responded, “Well, my question — Kasie, I think the question we all ought to ask is, does everybody have equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination? That’s Jewish, Israelis, and Palestinians. And, to me, the folks who should answer what the ultimate peace there looks like should be Jewish, Israelis, and Palestinians. I want my tax dollars spent here in Michigan to provide schools in Michigan, to build healthcare in Michigan, to invest in Michigan, rather than to be sent abroad to kill Palestinian people, do genocides and apartheid. The question about whether or not Israel has a right to exist is actually quite secondary to whether or not they have a right to our tax dollars. And people don’t ask that question in good faith. So, if you want to ask me about a Palestinian right to exist, you want to ask me about what I want to do for kids in Michigan, I’m happy to answer that question. But the — AIPAC and Israel have become secondary questions that too many people have to talk about because our tax dollars keep getting spent over there, rather than being spent over here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett