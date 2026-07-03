Rand Paul: SCOTUS Ruling Indicates Likelihood of Legislative Fix on Birthright Citizenship ‘Very Small’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that while he would support a legislative fix to birthright citizenship, he was pessimistic it would meet the standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court in its recent ruling.

“I will support legislation or a constitutional amendment,” he said. “I think this court decision pretty much indicates that the likelihood that legislation will fix this is very, very small. But I will support legislation. On the Constitution and on changing the amendment, yes, it’s hard. It takes a two-thirds vote in the Congress and then a three-fourths vote of the legislatures.”

Paul continued, “But I’m not opposed to also trying the Article 5 Convention. The Article 5 Convention can be initiated by the state legislatures. So you could have 38 state legislatures initiate this, and you could be heading towards a convention, and guess what? Congress might wake up at that point and say, rather than have a convention, maybe we should do our job and pass this amendment, which used to have bipartisan support. But I’m for doing something, and I’m not for just waiting for two-thirds of Congress to come around.”

“I think we should go to the state legislative level,” he added. “So, my plan is to go to the Kentucky state legislature first and ask them if they will pass this amendment, and let’s get it done one state at a time and put pressure on Congress and put pressure on the Democrats. This is an 80 percent issue. People don’t think it’s a good idea to have eight million people come into your country, have on average two kids apiece, and they’re all voting to transform the country.”

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