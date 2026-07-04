Capehart: I’m ‘Proud’ of U.S., ‘I Am Optimistic Because This Is America’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart stated that he is proud of America and “It’s times like these when I feel most patriotic, because this is when I get to say, you know what, this country’s mine. This country is mine too.” He added that “I am optimistic because this is America.”

Capehart said, “I consider myself to be part of the 65% who are proud of their country. It’s times like these when I feel most patriotic, because this is when I get to say, you know what, this country’s mine. This country is mine too. My ancestors were brought here in chains and they helped build this country and to help to make it a great power. My ancestors, meaning the black community, writ large, marched in the streets demanding that this country live up to its ideals in the 1950s and the 1960s, which made it possible for me to sit here right now.”

He continued, “There’s backtracking. There’s regression. But I am optimistic because this is America. How could I not be optimistic when the history that allowed me to be here is going to be the history that is going to keep us going forward?”

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