Boxer: Trump Doesn’t Seem to Know Where He Is, ‘Something Is Very Wrong’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer said “something is very wrong” with President Donald Trump, who she claimed didn’t seem to “know where he is.”

Discussing some verbal gaffes the president had during his NATO trip, host Erin Burnett said, “So, Senator, it’s true there was a lot of press availability. It’s true, time changes are brutal, the travel schedule is brutal. Does all that up add up to making those stumbles, the word confusions normal?”

Boxer said, “No. Something is very wrong with this situation. He’s he’s tired. He falls asleep at meetings. He calls people by the wrong name. He doesn’t seem to know where he is. People have to escort him around. This is problematic.”

She added, “And you know, Karoline Leavitt just — she would defend him if she caught him with a knife and someone bleeding on the floor and blood all over his hands she would come up with something like that he was, you know, saving a person from a heart attack. You know, you can’t believe any of this. It’s very distressing. And he’s got his finger on the button on the nuclear button, and we’ve got to check and balance this man come November.”

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