‘I Got that Call Wrong’: Ro Khanna Says He Regrets Endorsement of Graham Platner

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he regretted his endorsement of now-former Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to ask you about something else that has been under a microscope. Your endorsement of Senate candidate Graham Plattner in Maine. He has since dropped out amid a swirl of controversies. Congressman, you stood by him through a series of previous controversies, from a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol to his online posts blaming survivors of sexual assault, even after The New York Times published allegations from ex-girlfriends describing a pattern of emotional abuse and aggressive behavior, which he denies. We should say, why weren’t those past controversies a breaking point for you?”

Khanna said, “For me, the line always was sexual assault or sexual violence. And as soon as that came out, I was the first person to withdraw my endorsement. But I will say I got that call wrong. And if there’s some self-reflection, it is that we all need to see the signs earlier of people who may engage in domestic violence. Look, I wasn’t the only one who had Planned Parenthood. You had Senator Warren. You had the entire Democratic Party. But I did get that call wrong.”

Welker said, “Do you regret endorsing him?”

Khanna said, “Yes. I got that wrong. I endorse a lot of people. But when I make a mistake, I take accountability.”

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