Acosta: ‘Very Real Possibility’ Trump, Speaker Johnson Will Not Honor Election Results

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” reporter Jim Acosta said it is a “very real possibility” President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) “are not going to honor the election results in this country.”

Acosta said, “This just goes to show you where Donald Trump, where MAGA, where the Republican party is right now, and I think people have gotten sick and tired of this, and I think they’ve sort of reached their max in terms of stomach—this division-ism and bile and just vitriol that’s been injected into our discourse.

He added, “The danger, though, is what happens after election day, because I think that we have to steel ourselves to a very real possibility that Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson are not going to honor the election results in this country. And to me, that is as damning as it gets. And the Democratic party is going to have to prepare for what they’re going to do. My understanding, from talking to my sources, is that the legal battlefield is already being plotted out if and when that occurs. But, I mean, these are election deniers who are just not going to give up on this. And my sense of it is, is that Donald Trump is going to suffer a massive political defeat on November 3, and then he’s just not going to want to give it up.”

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