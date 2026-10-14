Angie Nixon: My Republican Opponent Sen. Moody Should Be ‘Locked Up’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon said her Republican opponent, Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), should be “locked up and punished in jail for what she has done.”

Nixon said, “The fact remains that Ashley Moody is a lying, cheating, thieving, scamming person, who basically took $10 million from sick kids for the Medicaid program. And she rerouted that into two political slush funds for Ron DeSantis to defeat two citizen-led ballot initiatives. She also voted to end healthcare for over 440,000 people here in the state of Florida. And, you know, they are spreading a lot of disinformation and lies on commercials about me, saying things like I want to abolish prisons and I want to defund the police. Why would I want to do that when I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done?”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “You want your Republican opponent locked up?”

Nixon said, “Yeah, basically, yes. Because of what she did. Yes. I absolutely would want that to happen. Yes.”

Hunt said, “Do you feel like you have enough evidence that that would be a warrant, a warranted punishment?”

Nixon said, “What we have seen is that the DCA, the first DCA here, has decided to wipe out the release of the grand jury report. And that first DCA judge was actually appointed by Ron DeSantis. And what we are seeing is corruption through and through. And so I would definitely call for an investigation, as a federal lawmaker, when I become a U.S. senator, to actively go in to see what happened. People are pissed off. We don’t know how many children are potentially going to die because that $10 million did not go to where it was supposed to go to.”

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