Report: Kamala Harris ‘Lays Groundwork’ for 2028 Campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is laying the groundwork for a third presidential campaign, speaking with major donors, hiring staff, and traveling to battleground states, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The former vice president has told associates she remains undecided on another White House run, but she has taken steps that could precede a 2028 bid, the Journal reported, citing multiple people familiar with the conversations.

Harris has publicly tied her plans to the November midterms, telling a NAACP event in Michigan last month that the next cycle depends on this one.

“I have not decided if I’m going to run again,” Harris said, drawing a lengthy standing ovation. “I do sincerely believe ‘28 won’t matter if we don’t get through ‘26.”

The former Democrat nominee has appeared at a half-dozen private California fundraisers ahead of the midterms and joined a Democratic National Committee get-out-the-vote call urging more than 2,000 volunteers to knock on doors across a dozen states. She has also assembled a team of advisers, including chief of staff Candace Bond, a former ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, and communications director Eduardo Negrón.

The Harris Victory Fund raised more than $10.3 million between January and September 2025, with $8.5 million of that coming from contributions under $200, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Not everyone in her orbit is convinced. Some donors have told Harris directly that a bid would be a long shot, the Journal reported, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, has privately told people he would prefer she not run, though those close to him expect he would support a campaign.

The skepticism extends to her 2024 financial base. The Los Angeles Times contacted more than two dozen top donors to the largest pro-Harris super PAC in May, many of whom gave at least $1 million, and found little appetite for a repeat.

“I think it is too early to pick a favorite in the 2028 race, but Kamala Harris will not be my candidate,” one donor said.

Harris still leads most hypothetical 2028 Democrat primary polls and retains strong support among black voters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), another potential contender, said in a September CNN interview he would not run if Harris entered, calling a two-Californian primary a “gift from God for everybody else.”

The possible bid comes after a 2024 cycle in which Harris secured the nomination without an open primary following President Joe Biden’s abrupt exit, then lost the Electoral College and popular vote to President Donald Trump. Harris first signaled her openness to another run in April, telling the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention she “might” enter the race.