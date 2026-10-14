CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Wednesday that Republicans are polling at historically strong levels among Jewish voters in New York, citing surveys that show Democrat margins with the group falling by more than 35 points since 2022.

Enten, appearing alongside co-anchor John Berman, said no state has a larger Jewish share of the electorate than New York, and that recent polling showed the group moving toward the GOP in both the governor’s race and the contest for the U.S. House, figures he also posted on X.

The data analyst traced the governor’s race first, putting the current Democrat margin among Jewish voters at 13 points. That is down from the 51-point lead Gov. Kathy Hochul held in 2022 and Andrew Cuomo’s 55-point edge in 2018.

“We’re talking about a swing here … of 38 points downward towards the Republicans when it comes to Jewish voters,” Enten said.

The House generic ballot shows a similar move, he added, with the Democrat lead among Jewish voters narrowing from 49 points in 2022 to 13 points this year.

“Their lead is absolutely tumbled into the Hudson River among Jewish voters,” the CNN analyst said.

Asked by Berman about the mayor’s role, the analyst pointed to Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose positions on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, do not line up with many Jewish New Yorkers. Enten put Mamdani’s net favorability among Jewish voters at minus 23, roughly 31 points below his standing with the overall New York electorate.

A September Siena University poll tracked the same pattern. Among Jewish voters, Republican Bruce Blakeman led Hochul 46% to 43% in the governor’s race, even as Hochul led by nine points statewide. Jewish voters also preferred Blakeman over Hochul on addressing “undocumented immigrants,”48% to 43%, and viewed Mamdani unfavorably, 64% to 33%.

The polling follows Mamdani’s election as New York City mayor in November, when exit polls showed him taking about a third of the city’s Jewish vote while Cuomo, running as an independent, carried roughly 63%.

Enten closed on New York’s 17th Congressional District, held by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) in a seat Kamala Harris carried in 2024 by less than a percentage point. The prediction market Kalshi gave Lawler a 39% chance of holding the heavily Jewish district, Enten noted, a figure he said could climb if Jewish voters break the way the polling suggests.

“They may just save Mike Lawler’s seat in Congress for him,” Enten said.