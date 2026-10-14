Watch: Ben Affleck Says Being in Favor of Deporting Illegal Aliens Is Rooted in ‘Xenophobia’

Actor Ben Affleck went on the attack against those who support the deportation of criminal illegal aliens — support that has long been bipartisan — and insisted that supporters off President Donald Trump’s immigration policies are rooted in “xenophobia.”

He also claimed that it is “totally false” that Democrats have been refusing to prosecute illegal migrant murderers and rapists.

Affleck appeared on The Moment Podcast this week to promote his latest Netflix feature film Animals, which delves heavily into the plight of illegal migrants in Los Angeles.

During the podcast, Affleck said that America has a racist history and that current anti-immigrant sentiment is nothing but “scapegoating” and “xenophobia.”

WATCH:

Affleck claimed when people begin focusing on the influx of migrants, they are acting like “animals.” He went on to say, “Look, you can’t look at this movie without confronting the fact that — and this is not a new phenomenon — but like in times of economic difficulty or with politicians who are seeking to curry favor with voters, it’s a lot easier to say, to scapegoat and point fingers. And you know, xenophobia and anti-immigration policies have been a part of the history of the United States for a very long time.”

“I mean where I grew up in Boston I remember, you know, these calls, the sort of slam the door on immigrants, like the the Irish come in we don’t want the Italians, the Italians come in we don’t want the Portuguese. You know it’s and it’s why it is a complicated issue,” he continued.

“And you have Latinos in this country who who also voted for some of these policies, which you can understand, because people are saying hey nobody wants, you know, if I obey the rules and the laws and, you know, you’re waiting in line for something, nobody wants to see somebody cut the line, right? So, that you’re taking advantage a little bit of that resentment,” he insisted.

“And you’re also capitalizing on you providing an easy answer for people, which is to say, ‘Oh, you have problems, you’re unhappy? Well, it’s not the system, it’s not me, it’s not this, it’s actually these people’s faults.'”

Affleck then insisted that “The only comfort that I take is, I think that what you’re seeing is that actually the vast majority of the people in this country, uh, don’t believe that every immigrant is a criminal, a rapist, a a bad person.”

Of course, very few Americans are making the case that all immigrants are “bad people.” Trump and his supporters are laser focused on actual criminals and those who have come into the U.S. illegally. Few Americans are against all immigration. Most simply want immigrants to come legally.

But, Affleck persisted on his slanted take, adding, “In fact, the the way that it was enforced, you know, you saw a lot of people recoil in horror and and say like, ‘Hold on, we object to this.'”

Again, Affleck overstates his case. Tens of millions of Americans fully support the president’s campaign to deport illegal migrants back to where they belong. Only the most radical leftists rose up to mount protests against these policies. Affleck’s bubble life does not permit him to see this fact.

Indeed, he went on to mischaracterize much of the Democrat Party’s objection to Trump’s deportation policies, and said, “nobody wants, you know, criminals or rapists, but the idea that like somehow those people were being ignored previously is totally false.”

See the whole interview below:

Affleck seems blissfully unaware that nearly every blue state in the country has been refusing to prosecute and jail illegal migrants accused of rape, murder, child exploitation, and any manner of crime, and these same states have absolutely refused to work with federal immigration officials to help deport these criminals. While Affleck may think “nobody wants criminals and rapists,” the party he supports has been working overtime to make sure these dangerous monsters are kept right here in the U.S.A. endangering us all.

But to Affleck, the discussion of deporting illegals is all just “a veneer.”

“It’s simply a veneer to paper over, uh, and and give a more polite presented voice to one of our more base ugly tendencies which is to get to hoard to protect to to to seek our own protection at the expense of somebody else,” he exclaimed.

He concluded the segment insisting that the issues are “much more complicated than anybody wants to give it credit for. But I think the fundamental basic falsehood that seeks to identify any group of people as below or beneath or bad or sub like it is is repellent and a lie and needs to be I think objected to loudly.”

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