The Incredible Story of How the Mile Record Was Broken After 27 Years

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the mile record.

Marlow said, “He promised he was going to do it at exactly this venue at exactly this day. And he did it in advance, which really adds to the mystique around it because it wasn’t just some sort of luck.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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