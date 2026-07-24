Terry Moran: ‘Insecure’ Trump Is ‘Reigning over the Country,’ Not Presiding

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” former ABC News host Terry Moran declared President Donald Trump was “reigning over the country now, not presiding.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “The way Trump has sort of changed how he talks about this a little bit. He changed it in the Oval Office today. He said, basically I’m not going after the press, going after the people who were leaking information within the federal government. It also it sort of sends this — I think it’s incredibly misleading. I don’t think it’s true either. But what do you make of that? And what are you expecting tonight?”

Moran said, “Well, I’m expecting him perhaps to make some nice noises about the press. But you’re absolutely right. This is a guy who is an astonishing personality. You could not invent Donald Trump if you wrote Donald Trump in a movie or a book no one would believe him. Not just the press, but everyone who has been in his orbit, perhaps even his immediate family, say, you know, he can be charming at times. He can be a gracious and and interested in you and turn on a dime when it serves his purposes. Now, one of the things that I take from the fact that he’s even sitting there is he feels triumphant, as no president has before him, as he would say.”

He added, “Donald Trump is one of the most insecure creatures imaginable, right? He has the thinnest skin of any any member of our species. And yet he’s sitting there comfortable because he knows he is reigning over the country now, not presiding.”

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