Bill Cassidy: Congress Has to Have a Role in Actually Iran ‘Strategy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said that, going forward, Congress has to have a role in the actual strategy in Iran.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to turn to the subject of Iran. You had a pretty tense confrontation with the president last month behind closed doors over his handling of the war. The House just approved the administration’s request for $70 billion more to fund the war. Will you support that additional funding when it comes before you in the Senate?

Cassidy said, “Right now, we’re in there. So the fact that we’re going to suddenly cut it off is just not a strategic move. But what we do need to do is to transition to where, Congress has some role in actually, in the strategy going forward. We’re not going to abandon our, our men and women on the front line, and nor are we going to turn it over to Iran, the Strait of Hormuz for them to charge a toll on every ship going through and to continue to build up their conventional and nuclear weapon capability. What we do need to do, though, is have a national dialog where the president comes to the American people, comes to Congress. Congress helps make a tough decision. Is there another way forward? Right now, we vacillate between, two options. I’d like to think that there is a third, not just give the Iranians the ability to control the strait and build up their weapons and not just, spent tens of billions of dollars, on something which so far not even results. ”

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