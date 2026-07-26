Oren: Defining America’s Five Goals in War with Iran

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Michael Oren, the former Israeli Ambassador to the US, talked about Iran.

Oren said, “Ending Iran’s nuclear program, shipping abroad the nuclear stockpile of highlyenriched uranium, ending Iran’s intercontinental ballistic uh program, ending Iranian support for terror around the Middle East and across the globe. And then as the war progressed uh really additional u demand was an end to Iranian attempts to control or even block shipping of energy cargos through the Strait of Hormuz. That’s it. That’s what winning looks like.”

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