S.E. Cupp: Trump Is Trying to Consolidate Power Like All Dictators

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” political commentator S.E. Cupp said President Donald Trump was trying to consolidate power like a dictator.

Cupp said, “Trump’s love language is clearly election denialism. This is what he needs. And he’s more fixated on it than ever. He’s always been like this, but he really, he demands it. And whether it’s this or having to lie on the stand about whether Joe Biden won the election or JD Vance having to translate something Trump just said, and then he goes out and he says he didn’t really say that. But of course, he said, you just have to lie in Trump’s orbit. It’s part of the job description. Now, you must lie to stay in his favor. You have to do these insane beclowning of yourself, in front of people to keep your job, to get the endorsement. He’s running for governor. Obviously, this is part of the performance. It’s really insane.”

She added, “He’s been on the scene now for ten years, and he’s been doing this. He was saying 2016 was going to be rigged before he won it, and it has had that effect of sowing distrust in every institution, from the media to the generals to our intelligence, all of it. And I think it’s for a much darker purpose. I think it’s because, like all dictators, like all authoritarian wannabes, you have to consolidate power. I am the only one you can trust. He has to make everyone else a liar at the expense of our democratic institutions.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN