Trump Shoots Down Report Claiming He Is Considering Replacing Susie Wiles

President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed a Politico report claiming he is weighing replacing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, calling the outlet “TOTAL FAKE NEWS.”

Politico reported in Playbook that Trump is eyeing potential replacements for Wiles, but in a statement to the publication, Trump stressed Wiles has his full confidence and blasted the outlet:

“TOTAL FAKE NEWS Politico doesn’t care about facts, integrity, or honest journalism — it’s why I kicked them out of the White House!” the president said. “Susie Wiles is my loyal and longest serving Chief of Staff — there is a reason for that. She has been with me since the beginning, is my trusted advisor, and has my COMPLETE confidence. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Politico, citing anonymous sources, wrote that Trump is considering White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, New York Yankees President Randy Levine, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff as candidates to succeed Wiles, despite the president’s dismissal of the narrative.

Wiles has served as chief of staff through the first 20 months of Trump’s second term. Before that, she co-managed his wildly successful 2024 campaign in which he won all seven swing states and the popular vote against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

She is the first woman to ever serve as chief of staff for a president and was ranked 66th on Forbes’ “The Most Powerful 100 Women in the World.”

In March, Trump announced that Wiles was diagnosed with breast cancer. Wiles continued to serve in her capacity essentially full-time following the diagnosis, and in September, she announced she was “cancer free.”

“Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear,” said Wiles. “I am cancer free.”

“Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way,” she continued. “A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda.”