The sanctuary state of Oregon repeatedly protected an illegal alien sex offender from federal immigration enforcement, even after Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents issued an administrative subpoena for knowledge of his whereabouts, Breitbart News has learned.

HSI agents arrested Victor Soseia Hachipan, an illegal alien unknown got-away from Micronesia, this month in Keizer, Oregon, after agents had been trying to nab him for years while Oregon’s sanctuary state policy shielded him from immigration enforcement.

“The Trump Administration will never let sanctuary politicians stand in the way of protecting American citizens,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Hachipan, who has been convicted on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 14 years old, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of second-degree burglary, and failure to report as a sex offender, was in Marion County, Oregon, custody in 2021.

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At the time, ICE agents lodged a detainer against Hachipan, but the state’s sanctuary policy prevented local law enforcement from turning him over to federal custody. He was subsequently released back into the community.

Then, in 2023, Hachipan was back in Marion County custody following another conviction. HSI agents secured an administrative subpoena, asking local officials to turn over information that would lead them to his whereabouts.

Officials refused to cooperate with the subpoena, citing the sanctuary state policy, until agents and the United States Attorney’s Office intervened to obtain a federal court order forcing Marion County to comply with the subpoena.

“After sanctuary politicians in the state of Oregon refused to honor an ICE detainer, as well as a subpoena, we finally arrested this illegal alien from Micronesia, a convicted sex offender, after obtaining a court order from a federal judge to enforce the subpoena,” Mullin said. “This Department is steadfast in its mission to arrest and remove the worst illegal aliens like this sex offender who has no place in American society. We will continue to hunt down and remove public safety threats from our communities.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.