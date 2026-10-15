Many States Using Taxes to Attract and Fund Legal and Illegal Migrants

Fully 24 states now have an “Office of New Americans” funded by tax dollars to help migrant advocacy groups push the needs of migrants ahead of those of citizens.

Most deep blue states and a few nominally red ones have instituted these government offices aimed at making the needs of migrants a political priority and to direct tax dollars to freebies for migrants, including healthcare, free legal advice, food, education, jobs, and more services.

One such non-governmental organization (NGO) called World Education Services (WES) has an info packet to advise state lawmakers on how to set up these anti-American departments inside their own states.

“Offices of New Americans (ONAs) are state-level departments that focus on policies, programs, and services supporting immigrant and refugee integration,” the organization says in its info packet. “They work across agencies and sectors to advance inclusion, workforce participation, and community engagement.”

States maintaining such offices include New York, Illinois, Colorado, Maine, New Mexico, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia, Iowa, Washington, Vermont, Alaska, and Utah, among others.

In addition to state-level offices, many Democrat-controlled cities also have their own such offices that redirect even more tax dollars to the needs of migrants, both legal and illegal.

One of the main services these offices provide is free lawyers to migrants fighting against deportation, meaning that taxpayers are funding migrants who thwart our own immigration system.

The NGOs pushing these offices work hand-in-hand with Democrats’ efforts to push their migrant Ponzi scheme of increasing their migrant populations so they can increase the amount of tax dollars they receive to care for migrants, especially in schools where more tax dollars are directed to schools with bigger enrollment. The more migrant children they can flood our schools with, the more budget dollars they receive.

The flow of tax dollars to Democrat-controlled areas based on their numbers of migrants is one of the top incentives to replace natural-born citizens with foreigners.

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