GOP Sen. Kennedy: Need to ‘Starve’ Iran Out, Which Will ‘Be Painful,’ Not Convinced Strikes Are Working

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that he isn’t convinced extra strikes on Iran are doing anything and “I think we’re just going to have to starve them out” through sanctions and the blockade, which is “going to be painful, because the energy prices could go even higher.”

Kennedy stated, “I’ve been very supportive of what President Trump has done in Iran. I think it was something we had to do. That’s point one.”

He continued, “Point two, there are limits to American airpower. I don’t have the intelligence that the President has, so I don’t know about the additional strikes, but I think the two most effective things that we can do right now to get Iran to behave is number one, the sanctions on its sale of oil, and number two, that blockade. I think we’re just going to have to starve them out. Now, that’s going to be painful, because the energy prices could go even higher. And nobody wants that, I don’t want that. But, we can’t — our credibility’s at stake and Iran is dangerous and we have to do something about it. I don’t support putting troops on the ground. And I’m not convinced — but, again, I don’t have the information — that all of these extra strikes are doing any good. But I know one thing: That blockade, if you leave it on long enough, Iran’s going to have to start shutting down its wells, because it’s got no place to put its oil. And once Iran shuts down those oil wells, they may not be able to get them going again. And I would — if we stay the course a few more months, I think Iran will be easier, not easy, but easier to deal with. But you also have to remember that you’re dealing with the Son of Sam or Charles Manson. These people are not just mildly insane.”

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