‘That’s How Communism Works’: Marlow Predicts Mamdani’s Grocery Stores Will Fail, Then He’ll Call for More

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Mamdani.

Marlow said, “They will run out of stuff because of the nature of that. And then he will announce he’ll come back and say well we actually the problem is we don’t have enough of these stores. So that’s how Communism works.”

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