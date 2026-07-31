Carville: Democrats Are ‘Not Meeting the Moment’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” longtime Democrat strategist James Carville said this country is in grave peril and “the Democratic Party is not meeting the moment.”

Carville said, “Let’s take the plane another 10,000 feet. This is the truth, we have lost a war. We lost a war to a third world power. Get over it. Right now our debt to GDP ratio, I think, is higher than it was in 1946, after we actually won a war. And then today in the Wall Street Journal, which you alluded to very justifiably and very perceptively—a woman by name of Meredith O’Rourke is the president’s fundraiser. She says she calls donors that have met with the president and says, ‘The president wants this money. Now, pay up.’ And it goes between $5-15 million. That is the staggering level of debt, defeat and corruption that the United States of America, at the end of July in 2026, is facing. And I have got to tell you, I am not impressed by the response of a lot of people in the Democratic Party. We’re having a race in Michigan and we’re talking about Palestinian self-determination. We’re having a race in Wisconsin, we’re talking about whether we should tax Harley-Davidson 17%. We’re not meeting the moment. The Democratic Party, this country is in grave peril and in my opinion the Democratic Party is not meeting the moment.”

He added, “Any Democrat out there thinking of running for president, if you have something to offer for God’s sake run, run for office because we’re not getting – we got nothing but problems. We are getting stupid talking points about a war that’s gone on for 5000 years and not likely to get solved between now and election day. But right now, I think your opening was good, but I think the state of the country is even more perilous than you even let on it to be.”

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