Francesca Hong on if She Changed on Defunding Police: ‘What My Values Are Are Where Some of My Beliefs Are As Well’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong responded to a question on if she has changed her past view on defunding the police by saying that “I think that what my values are are where some of my beliefs are as well, but where my values are is in making sure that public safety is for everyone, that everyone has access to it.”

Host Dana Bash asked, “You posted a lot about the police back in 2020 and 2021. You wrote, ‘I support defunding the police as a first step towards abolishing the police‘ and that ‘Reform can’t be an option.‘ I know you say that a governor cannot defund the police and that you do not want to, quote, govern by slogan. I just want to be clear, does this mean that you no longer believe in the goal of defunding and ultimately abolishing the police that you posted about five years ago?”

Hong responded, “I believe that safety is a human right, that I’m going to be a governor that is more serious about public safety than any other governor, and I’m willing to work with community organizers, faith leaders, local governments, where public — many of our public safety systems are funded. And if anyone believes in defunding the police, it’s been Robin Vos and the Republicans in the state legislature, who have ruled the legislature for over 16 years, and have no qualms around defunding our local governments, where these are folks who provide some of the most essential services in preventing violence and making sure that we’re getting guns off of our street. And so, to be serious about public safety, I’m most interested in making sure that we are being tough on the causes, if we’re going to be tough on crime, and make sure that we build community safety all across the state.”

Bash followed up, “Did your opinion change, then, on defunding the police?”

Hong responded, “I think that people can evolve, that I am going to be a sensible and practical government and governor, that is going to make sure that public safety is a priority. And actually get serious –.”

Bash then cut in to ask, “So, you evolved on that?”

Hong responded, “I think that what my values are are where some of my beliefs are as well, but where my values are is in making sure that public safety is for everyone, that everyone has access to it. And I think that what I believed in the past, like, that can evolve, but I still know that I cannot defund police as governor. And what I want to do is making sure that we’re fully funding and investing in the community programs that we know actually work, that data shows builds community safety. And, again, the belief that I have, the values that I hold, is that everyone has a right to feel safe and be safe.”

Bash followed up, “I just want to, just to, sort of, put a fine point on it, you said your views can evolve, have your views actually evolved on defunding the police?”

Hong responded, “We had a police shooting in my hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. And it’s actually the third one to happen on Willy Street, which is in my district. And it’s difficult for me to think about what I would say to a mother who has lost their children to police violence. But I know that we can change these systems that must be changed. There are folks who work in prisons. They have some of the highest suicide rates for any employment, that we need to make sure that every incarcerated person can live a life of dignity, that 99% of incarcerated folks in our state will be going into community, and we have to lower those recidivism rates, to make sure and invest in mental health resources, in tackling the opioid epidemic. And I think that when we have a governor that believes in those things, we can achieve public safety.”

Bash then said, “Okay. I didn’t hear a yes or a no there. But let’s move on.”

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