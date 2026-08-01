NYU Prof. Galloway: Higher Education Is Too Ideologically Homogenous, Doesn’t Give Students ‘Thoughtful Opposition’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” NYU Professor and UC Board of Regents appointee Scott Galloway said that there is too much ideological homogeneity in higher education and we’re harming students by “not providing them with thoughtful opposition that helps them be more critical thinkers.”

Host Bill Maher asked, “Are colleges the hotbed of indoctrination, as we hear, or are they better than we hear?”

Galloway answered, “I think they’re better than you hear. It’s not indoctrination that’s the threat, it’s homogenization. And that is four out of five faculty members say a conservative member wouldn’t fit in. And I think that we’re doing a disservice to young people, whether they adopt a progressive ideology or not, of not providing them with thoughtful opposition that helps them be more critical thinkers. And one of the more dangerous things –.”

Maher then cut in to ask, “But aren’t you just describing indoctrination in a different way, if there is no balance of thought?”

Galloway responded, “We need balance. And even more than that, we need to teach young people that, if someone doesn’t believe in your political views, it doesn’t mean they’re morally inferior to you. I think our job is not to create wokesters. It’s to create warriors.”

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