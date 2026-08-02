Christie: ‘No Deal that Donald Trump Gives You with His Mouth Is Ever Worth Anything’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, during an appearance Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” claimed deals President Donald Trump makes verbally are not worth anything.

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “I guess one thing you can say for certain, as the president showed this week, is what he cares about most.”

Christie said, “Yeah, look, it’s revenge. Revenge, revenge. And owning the Justice Department as if it’s his own private law firm, George. And so you start off with the weaponization fund. Here’s what John Cornyn and Thom Tillis thankfully, finally have learned is no deal that Donald Trump gives you with his mouth is ever worth anything. And so why didn’t they go to a writing to get rid of the weaponization of funds and maybe some degree of the immunity he’s getting and his family from the IRS? Because Trump was waiting for plans to get confirmed, and that he was going to enforce the written deal that he had, and Blanche knew it. And that’s why Blanche wouldn’t put it in writing, because the president wouldn’t be permitted to, because he doesn’t work for us.

He added, “He said it very clearly in a real Freudian moment when he said, I’m his lawyer. I mean, oh, I was his lawyer. He’s still his lawyer. The Justice Department is Donald Trump’s professional legal firm. That’s what they’re doing for him. And what happened this week in all these other matters as well, is just another indication of that fact.”

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