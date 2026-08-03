Blumenthal: ‘Dangerous’ to Approve Todd Blanche as Attorney General

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said it was “dangerous” to approve Todd Blanche as attorney general.

Blumenthal said, “It is a significant distinction, but it’s one that makes very little difference to Donald Trump so far as his past liability is concerned. And he was under audit. He was under investigation in connection with hundreds of millions of dollars in potential debt to the government. Now it’s all gone. And so, yes, he can still be investigated for something he does in the future. But this is a free pass. It’s a potential get out of jail free pass for liability in the past.”

Host John Berman said, “So do you think the president would try to revive this anti-weaponization fund and what would kill it completely dead in your mind?”

Blumenthal said, “You’ve heard him say numerous times that good people, mind you, these good people were the rioters who attacked and severely injured the Capitol Police. They were involved in it. In fact, the death of more than one, that they are entitled to some kind of compensation. The person who really deserves compensation is David Hearn, an innocent man who was charged and put through severe cost of defense, reputational damage, emotional travail and the rioters deserve no such kind of compensation. But Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he will try to find any means available, and there potentially are means available, which is why it’s so dangerous, so deeply harmful, to approve Todd Blanche as attorney general, because he will do whatever the president wants him to do. He slipped during the confirmation hearing, saying, “I’m Donald Trump’s lawyer.” In effect, I’m his lawyer, and that’s his idea of the job, when in fact he should be representing the interests of you and I, the people of the United States. But in fact, he will enable this kind of lawbreaking.”

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