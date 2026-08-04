Trump: Strait ‘Partially Opened Anyway,’ ‘We Control the Strait,’ If It’s Totally Open, Gas Will Fall to $2.50

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz is “partially opened anyway, and, as you know, we control the strait, totally, through the blockade, but if we have no friction, then oil will go down to, I think it’ll go down to $2.50 a gallon.”

After criticizing California’s gas taxes, Trump said, “I think we’re going to have it coming down. The oil companies have to start going, they’re making too much money, and they’ve got to start lowering it. But we’re going to be down into the threes and maybe the twos pretty soon, per gallon. And we’ll see what happens with the war. We [had] a very good day today. They don’t like to say that, the Iranians, they always like to say we didn’t discuss that, we didn’t –. People have found out that’s not true. They had an all-day negotiation today, and it looks like things are very good.”

He continued, “And if that happens where the strait is opened up — they’ll never have a nuclear weapon — but if the strait opens up, and it’s partially opened anyway, and, as you know, we control the strait, totally, through the blockade, but if we have no friction, then oil will go down to, I think it’ll go down to $2.50 a gallon.”

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