Washington Gov. Ferguson: Locals, State, Feds Mobilizing All Efforts as Fast as Possible on Fires

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson (D) discussed fires in the state and said that “everybody is mobilizing all of their efforts as quickly as humanly possible. That’s at the local level, the state level, and the federal level.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “I know you said earlier tonight that you had a good conversation with President Trump. You’ve been coordinating with the federal government. Do you feel like you have everything you need, right now, in the days ahead? What are you most concerned about, especially as the weather is expected to get worse over the next few days?”

Ferguson answered, “I think what I would say is that you never feel, as a governor in a situation like this, that you have everything. What I can say is everybody is mobilizing all of their efforts as quickly as humanly possible. That’s at the local level, the state level, and the federal level. So, we feel optimistic about getting the resources we need. We’re doing everything we can to make sure we have personnel. We appreciate the help from other states who have offered to send folks. So, it’s all hands on deck to get as many resources flowing in there as absolutely quickly as possible. So, we’re working hard to make sure that happens.”

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