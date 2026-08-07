DE Gov. Meyer: ‘Dissolve ICE’ — Immigrant Communities ‘Victims’ of System

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer (D) stated that we should “dissolve ICE.” And we shouldn’t “villainize our immigrant communities and blame them for problems that are problems of our economy, of public safety that have nothing to do with them. They are victims of an immigration system that’s been wrong for decades,” he also said we should arrest criminals, regardless of where they’re from.

Meyer said that there is bipartisan agreement that people who have a legal right to get authorizations or citizenship are having to wait too long and that “When there are criminals in our community, no matter where they’re from, if they’re immigrants, I think you won’t find a governor in America who says we don’t want them out of our community and we’re willing to work with Homeland Security to make sure that that’s possible.”

He added, “What I hear from many Democratic governors is this must start with ICE needs to stop coming into communities where we don’t want them. I tend to agree with that.”

Meyer further said, “My request to DHS would be let’s dissolve ICE.”

He concluded, “Let’s make sure that we don’t villainize our immigrant communities and blame them for problems that are problems of our economy, of public safety that have nothing to do with them. They are victims of an immigration system that’s been wrong for decades, not just under Trump, but for decades, has been wrongheaded, has not served our economy, has not served public safety. … And let’s work to arrest people who are criminals who are doing harm in our community, no matter where they’re from.”

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