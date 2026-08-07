Dem Rep. Stevens: ‘Black Community Has Been Hurting with the Voter Suppression’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) pushed for support for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and said that one reason to support El-Sayed is “Our black community has been hurting with the voter suppression, the canceling of the equity and all that.”

Stevens said, “Look, the fight now is Abdul beating Rogers, because Rogers is a nightmare for the healthcare of the east Detroiters and the folks in Saginaw and Muskegon Heights. Our black community has been hurting with the voter suppression, the canceling of the equity and all that.”

She continued, “This is just silly. And so I’m not — and it’s hurtful. It really is hurtful. So, I’m out here, I’m fighting for humanity, for people, this beautiful state. And, look, I’ll just — I’m a Dem, I’ll be around. I’m going to the convention stuff. We’ve — I think we’ve got one in August. I don’t know if you’re allowed to come, but we’ll be having a good process.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett