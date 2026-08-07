House Dem Whip on Passing Medicare for All After Election: We’ll ‘See Where Our Numbers Are’

During an interview with Bloomberg aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) responded to a question on whether they can pass Medicare for All if Democrats take the House by saying that “we will see where our numbers are.” And “the specific vehicle, the specific legislation, we will see how that comes together.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “So, could you pass Medicare for All, as Kailey asks, is that something worth pursuing? I’m assuming you believe you’re going to have the majority in the House.”

Clark answered, “Yeah, I think we are going to have the majority in the House, and I think we are also — we will see where our numbers are. But there [are] lots of positive things we can do for healthcare that are going to be positive steps towards a shared goal, whether you’re on the left or the center or the right of the Democratic Party, and that is healthcare as a right and not as a privilege for those who can afford it. So, the specific vehicle, the specific legislation, we will see how that comes together. But what I can tell you is that the American people are finding it harder and harder to find healthcare, never mind afford it. So, we have to look at this problem [as] a really global issue, going everywhere to, how do we educate doctors, how do we make sure we have the professional nursing force that we need, how do we make sure we have pediatricians, all the way to how do we support mental health in our communities and make sure that everybody can have a doctor where and when their family needs it.”

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