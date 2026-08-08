Blackburn: Democrats ‘Running to Destroy the Country’ — ‘They Want to Blow Up the Constitution’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) warned that a movement within the Democratic Party was running on an agenda to radically change America.

According to Blackburn, it was Democrats’ mission to “start over” in the United States.

“Senator, you’ve seen the craziness that is infecting the Democratic Party,” guest host Jason Chaffetz said. “I mean, it’s hard to recognize — I mean, even from just a few years ago, let alone years ago. What’s your perspective on this craziness that’s coming into the — I mean, you got Democrats firing on Democrats because they can’t figure out who they are and where they want to go.”

Blackburn replied, “Yeah. Yes. And in Tennessee, I talked to people that have been Democrats all their lives who are saying, ‘Hey, wait a minute. This is not what we are.’ When you look at the Democrat socialist agenda, they want to run your life 24/7/365. They want to make certain that they own everything, that there’s no private property. They’re not running on different policies, which is what used to be what Democrats did. You would have a point and a counterpoint about different policies whether it was taxation, regulation, litigation. But now, the Democrats are running to destroy the country. They want to blow up the Constitution. They want to start over. They want to make certain that government owns everything, that they own your private property, that they tell you where you’re going to live, what kind of car you’re going to drive, what you’re going to study in school, what your job is going to be.”

“And that is not what the American people want,” she continued. “The American people love their freedom and they love being able to dream that American dream and find a way for it to come true. And you know, Jason, that is one of the differences in some of these big blue states where you have these DEI, woke regulatory policies, things that are prohibiting people from living their life in the way they would choose to live their life. And what are they doing? They are voting with their feet and they are leaving. I always find it so interesting when you can check the U-haul rentals from states like Illinois and California and New York and Connecticut, Minnesota and see where those people are going. They’re going to states like Tennessee and Texas and Florida.”

“No state income tax,” Blackburn added. “I led that fight and defeated a proposed state income tax in Tennessee years ago. And that has made an indelible imprint on our state’s economy. I defeated a measure to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens at the same time. All this was when I was in the state senate. And you know what? Policies like that, that put your state on that track to be a conservative state where you’re going to celebrate your freedoms, celebrate your greatness.”

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