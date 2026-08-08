GOP Rep. Gimenez on Southern Spear: I Also ‘Would’ve Done a Heck of a Lot More Against China’ on Fentanyl

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) discussed Operation Southern Spear and said that “I would’ve done a heck of a lot more against China, who knew that they were making this stuff.” And he’d like to do more against the cartels in Mexico.

Gimenez said, “[W]hat was hit during the Southern Spear is the carrier of the fentanyl. … What happened is that cocaine and stuff, it gets to Mexico, and then it’s brought in, and it’s also laced with fentanyl. Most of the people that overdosed on fentanyl didn’t know they were taking fentanyl. They thought they were taking something else. And so, it’s the carrier drug, okay? That was killing Americans. And so, that’s what was happening.”

He continued, “And, by the way, you’re absolutely right, I would’ve done a heck of a lot more against China, who knew that they were making this stuff. And, matter of fact — yeah, as a matter of fact, they incentivized the production of the fentanyl chemicals to things that were actually illegal in China, knowing damn well it was going to come to America and kill Americans. So, yeah, I would’ve done a heck of a lot more against China, and I would’ve done a heck of a lot more — and still would like to have to do a heck of a lot more against those cartels in Mexico that have actually been killing Americans for the past decade.”

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